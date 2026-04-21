A10 Networks (ATEN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $72.6130 million for the quarter. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $685,013.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 713,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,664,418.35. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. DNB Markets set a $9.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATEN

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Further Reading

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