Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Obic had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Obic Price Performance

OBIIF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Obic has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.69.

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Obic Company Profile

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Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) is a Tokyo‐based technology company founded in 1978 that specializes in the development and deployment of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and related IT services. The company’s core offerings include integrated management systems for finance, production, distribution and human resources, which are delivered either through on‐premise installations or via cloud‐based platforms. Obic’s software suite is designed to help businesses streamline operations, improve data visibility and support decision‐making across various functional areas.

In addition to its ERP solutions, Obic provides a range of professional services such as system integration, consulting, customization and ongoing technical support.

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