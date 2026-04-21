SUPRA (SUPRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $999.34 Thousand

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, SUPRA has traded down 10% against the US dollar. SUPRA has a market cap of $10.89 million and $999.34 thousand worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUPRA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,599.86 or 1.00269211 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,971.57 or 0.99722884 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUPRA Token Profile

SUPRA’s genesis date was November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 81,351,652,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,864,843,642 tokens. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs.

Buying and Selling SUPRA

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 81,350,665,116.24507 with 25,864,350,911.488144 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00042016 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,171,247.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUPRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

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