Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.6583.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insider Transactions at SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

In other SEA news, insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,228. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,645,000. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,462 shares of company stock valued at $103,692,523. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SEA by 219.4% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of SEA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,791,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 11.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,440,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $257,414,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an “Overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and a meaningful implied upside versus the current share price. Read More.

JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an “Overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and a meaningful implied upside versus the current share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An Alger Mid Cap fund investor letter noted that the fund underperformed in Q1 2026 and discussed holdings activity; this could lead to portfolio rebalancing or trading around mid-cap positions, but it does not directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More.

An Alger Mid Cap fund investor letter noted that the fund underperformed in Q1 2026 and discussed holdings activity; this could lead to portfolio rebalancing or trading around mid-cap positions, but it does not directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was disclosed this week: director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (~259k shares across filings), COO Gang Ye sold 10k shares, and other executives (including repeated small sales by Jingye Chen) sold at ~ $90–$92 per share. The concentrated director sale alone was worth ~ $13M and aggregate insider disposals total tens of millions, which can create near-term selling pressure and raise investor concern about insiders’ timing. Read More.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03. SEA has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

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Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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