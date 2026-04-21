O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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