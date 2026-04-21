Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $294.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.12 and its 200 day moving average is $293.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $231.76 and a one year high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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