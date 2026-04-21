Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

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Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

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Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE American: FTF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income while maintaining a limited interest-rate risk profile. The trust primarily invests in a portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. By concentrating on higher-quality credits, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of income while moderating the impact of rising or volatile interest rates on its net asset value.

To manage duration risk, FTF maintains a target portfolio duration that is shorter than that of broad bond-market indices, typically ranging between two and five years.

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