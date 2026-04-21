Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

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Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 391,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: DMO) is a closed‐end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital preservation as a secondary objective. The fund pursues these goals by allocating its assets among a diversified portfolio of mortgage‐related securities.

The fund’s core investments include agency and non‐agency residential mortgage‐backed securities (MBS), commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and asset‐backed securities (ABS) secured by pools of auto loans, credit card receivables, home equity loans and other consumer debt obligations.

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