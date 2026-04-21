Round Rock Advisors LLC Increases Position in Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Park Aerospace worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,914.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 96,830 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,904,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

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Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of PKE stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.29. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Park Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on PKE

Park Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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