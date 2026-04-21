Allient Inc. $ALNT Stock Position Boosted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Allient worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allient by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 20.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 290,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the third quarter worth about $11,530,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 1,291.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the third quarter worth about $6,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

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Allient Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.53. Allient Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. Allient had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALNT. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allient from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Allient in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Allient in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNT

Allient Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

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