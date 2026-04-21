AxoGen (AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $57.8520 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AxoGen Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $171,457.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,728.04. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 20,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

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About AxoGen

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AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen’s offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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