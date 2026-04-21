Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,379 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.32%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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