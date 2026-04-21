Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 2,113 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CB stock opened at $329.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.94. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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