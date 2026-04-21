Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WIW opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

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About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

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Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: WIW) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund achieves this by investing predominantly in inflation-linked debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign governments, government agencies and supranational entities. By focusing on inflation-indexed instruments, the fund seeks to protect purchasing power and offer a potential hedge against rising consumer prices.

The fund typically allocates a substantial portion of its assets to U.S.

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