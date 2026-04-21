Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 11411803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightwave Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Lightwave Logic Trading Up 13.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 8,571.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%.

Insider Transactions at Lightwave Logic

In other news, Director Ronald A. Bucchi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $76,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 294,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,562.68. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 54,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $423,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 97,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,023.68. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,127 shares of company stock worth $1,022,406. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,591.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,013,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 992,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 610,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 587,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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