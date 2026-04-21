KBC Group NV Invests $597,000 in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

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Amrize Stock Up 0.6%

Amrize stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amrize Announces Dividend

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,892,935.10. This trade represents a 3.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.72 per share, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,611.04. This represents a 22.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amrize from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

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Amrize Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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