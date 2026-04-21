Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 2,630 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.09 and a 52 week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

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