Corning (GLW) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $4.2815 billion for the quarter. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corning Stock Up 0.5%

GLW stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

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Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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