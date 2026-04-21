Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,949,000 after acquiring an additional 149,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,642,000 after acquiring an additional 239,518 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.09 and a fifty-two week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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