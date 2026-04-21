Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 and last traded at GBX 245, with a volume of 3869557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 213 target price on shares of Filtronic in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.

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Filtronic Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £552.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.69.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Filtronic had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Filtronic

In related news, insider Pete Magowan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205, for a total transaction of £205,000. Also, insider Michael Tyerman sold 240,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205, for a total value of £493,293.55. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Filtronic

(Get Free Report)

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances. Our advanced solutions enhance connectivity, optimise bandwidth, and minimise latency. As pioneers in high-frequency mmWave technology, we tackle the toughest challenges in the market, which is why global tech leaders choose Filtronic for unmatched expertise and innovative solutions.

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