Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,598.96. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total value of $72,611.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,043.90. This trade represents a 37.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $1,628,981. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $317.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $293.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $304.40 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $207.74 and a one year high of $309.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average of $266.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 156.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

Further Reading

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