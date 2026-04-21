Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 9,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on A. HSBC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $120.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.12 and a twelve month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

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Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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