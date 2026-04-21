Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $79.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Here are the key takeaways from Dynex Capital’s conference call:

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In Q1 Dynex grew its total capital base by 18% , raised about $442 million and deployed capital opportunistically as MBS spreads widened; quarter-to-date book value recovered to $13.31 (up 5.6% vs. quarter end).

, raised about and deployed capital opportunistically as MBS spreads widened; quarter-to-date book value recovered to (up 5.6% vs. quarter end). Book value finished the quarter at $12.60 and the company reported an economic return of -2.5% , driven by a $0.85 per-share decline in book value partially offset by a $0.51 per-share dividend.

and the company reported an economic return of , driven by a per-share decline in book value partially offset by a per-share dividend. Management expects mortgage spreads to tighten (targeting ~ 120 bps vs. seven‑year swaps, with long-term equilibrium nearer 100 bps) supported by light net supply, broad demand and active GSE buying, implying attractive forward returns (static ROEs mid‑ to high‑teens).

bps vs. seven‑year swaps, with long-term equilibrium nearer bps) supported by light net supply, broad demand and active GSE buying, implying attractive forward returns (static ROEs mid‑ to high‑teens). Risk and funding position strengthened—TBA exposure was cut from >16% to ~ 7% , liquidity remained high with $1.3 billion in cash and unencumbered securities (>46% of equity), and repo spreads stayed low (≈13–17 bps), enabling opportunistic buying during volatility.

, liquidity remained high with in cash and unencumbered securities (>46% of equity), and repo spreads stayed low (≈13–17 bps), enabling opportunistic buying during volatility. Leverage rose to 8.6x (driven by roughly $6 billion portfolio growth); management says it is running scenario analysis and will remain opportunistic to balance scale benefits against volatility risk.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $14.93.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JonesTrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DX

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 211,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 52,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

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Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company’s primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

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