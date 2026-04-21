JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4350) per share and revenue of $103.7960 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $260.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,812,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 68,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 118,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAKK. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

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JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company’s Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

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