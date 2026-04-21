Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.400-27.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 28.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.5 billion-$44.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.9 billion.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $655.88 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $450.13 and a 52 week high of $774.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.04.

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Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.11. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 28.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $781.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,661.11. This trade represents a 93.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $15,924,404. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

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Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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