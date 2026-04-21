W.P. Carey (WPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6450 per share and revenue of $435.8760 million for the quarter. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WPC stock opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 176.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $74.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

Institutional Trading of W.P. Carey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 111,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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