Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Releases Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PAC opened at $249.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.94. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $300.41.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.