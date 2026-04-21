Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1850 per share and revenue of $1.4866 billion for the quarter.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of TSGTF opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

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Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

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Tsingtao Brewery Co, Ltd. is one of China’s oldest and most recognized beer producers, headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong Province. The company specializes in the brewing, packaging and distribution of a broad portfolio of beer brands, with a focus on pale lagers and specialty brews. Its operations encompass all stages of production, from raw material sourcing and fermentation to quality control and logistics, ensuring consistent taste and brand integrity.

The company’s flagship product, Tsingtao Lager, is brewed using spring water from the Laoshan Mountains and high-quality malted barley, resulting in a crisp and refreshing flavor profile.

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