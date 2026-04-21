American Assets Trust (AAT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $111.1210 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 114,772 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAT

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company’s holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

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