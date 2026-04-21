Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Buys 1,673 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.0% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $651.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $467.33 and a 52-week high of $654.88. The firm has a market cap of $890.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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