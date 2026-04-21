Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $651.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $620.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $467.33 and a 1-year high of $654.88. The firm has a market cap of $890.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.