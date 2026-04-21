Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2433 per share and revenue of $8.6520 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 million.

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Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ SEVN opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JonesTrading lowered their price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEVN

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the ownership and operation of grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. Established in October 2018 and trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol SEVN, the company targets retail properties that are anchored by essential retailers, including leading grocery chains and national discount operators. Its strategy centers on acquiring assets with strong tenant credit profiles and stable, long-term lease agreements.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple Sun Belt and Southeastern markets, with properties located in states such as Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia.

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