Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,151 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,343,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,484,000 after purchasing an additional 422,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 508,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,892,000 after purchasing an additional 104,838 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $207.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.29 and a 1 year high of $208.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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