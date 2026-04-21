Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 183.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,263,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total value of $484,864.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,712.96. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $158,138,447. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,490.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,165.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,053.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $496.40 and a 12 month high of $1,492.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,235.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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