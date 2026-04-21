HMS Networks AB (publ) (HMNKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $929.2510 million for the quarter.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

HMNKF opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. HMS Networks AB has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMNKF shares. Danske raised HMS Networks AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities raised HMS Networks AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised HMS Networks AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a Sweden-based provider of industrial communication products and solutions that enable seamless connectivity and data exchange across automation systems and devices. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden, the company has established a global reputation for simplifying integration between industrial networks and control systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes Anybus adapters, gateways and modules that allow devices to connect to fieldbus and industrial Ethernet networks; Ewon remote access routers and cloud services for secure monitoring and control; Ixxat PC and embedded communication cards for automotive and machine tool applications; and Netbiter remote management solutions for energy and infrastructure systems.

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