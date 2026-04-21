Head to Head Review: Stratex Oil & Gas (STTX) & Its Rivals

Risk and Volatility

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas’ rivals have a beta of -0.61, meaning that their average share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas $90,000.00 -$4.94 million -0.39 Stratex Oil & Gas Competitors $3.92 billion $672.21 million 12.54

Profitability

Stratex Oil & Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas. Stratex Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Stratex Oil & Gas Competitors -35.89% 11.13% 6.40%

Summary

Stratex Oil & Gas rivals beat Stratex Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

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Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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