Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

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Insider Transactions at Digi International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

In other news, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,708. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,607.60. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 13,455 shares of company stock valued at $616,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Digi International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Digi International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

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Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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