Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 14,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paychex from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus upgraded Paychex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Paychex Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 25.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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