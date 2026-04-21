WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect WiMi Hologram Cloud to post earnings of ($0.3993) per share and revenue of $123.2830 million for the quarter.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.31% of WiMi Hologram Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

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WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and delivery of cloud-based holographic augmented reality (AR) solutions. Its core offering is a proprietary holographic cloud platform that integrates advanced computer vision, artificial intelligence and 3D rendering algorithms to power immersive AR experiences. The company’s services span content creation, distribution and deployment, enabling enterprises and developers to integrate holographic effects into applications ranging from live streaming and virtual events to interactive advertising campaigns.

Through its platform, WiMi Hologram Cloud distributes a digital library of holographic assets—such as 3D models, animations and special effects—that can be accessed on demand.

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