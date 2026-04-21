Freedom Financial (FDVA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Freedom Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $15.4220 million for the quarter.
Freedom Financial Price Performance
Freedom Financial stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of 240.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. Freedom Financial has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Freedom Financial Company Profile
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