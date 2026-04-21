Freedom Financial (FDVA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Freedom Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $15.4220 million for the quarter.

Freedom Financial Price Performance

Freedom Financial stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of 240.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. Freedom Financial has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

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Freedom Financial Company Profile

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Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards.

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