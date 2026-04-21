RPC (RES) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0276 per share and revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $425.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.30 million. RPC had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RPC Price Performance

RPC stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

RPC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. RPC’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RPC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on RES

RPC Company Profile

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RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) provides essential equipment and services to companies engaged in the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and natural gas wells. The firm operates as an equity interest holding company, partnering with a network of independent service businesses to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings for well completion and production operations.

Through its affiliated service companies, RPC offers pressure pumping and fracturing services, coiled tubing and nitrogen pumping, downhole tools and telemetry solutions, well intervention and workover services, along with rental tools and supply-chain logistics.

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