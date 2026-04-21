Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $75.52

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.5217.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $73.00 price target on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

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Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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