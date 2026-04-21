Southwest Airlines (LUV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $8.4569 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of LUV opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.72.

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Southwest Airlines Company Profile

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Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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