Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Manchester United Price Performance

MANU stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -255.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.39%.The company had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Manchester United by 105.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

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Manchester United plc is a global sports and entertainment company best known for its ownership and operation of Manchester United Football Club, one of the most prominent professional football clubs in the world. The company’s core activities include the organization and promotion of competitive football matches, management of club facilities such as Old Trafford stadium, and the development of youth and academy programs. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MANU), Manchester United plc leverages its status to expand commercial partnerships and broaden its international footprint.

The company’s revenue streams are diversified across matchday operations, broadcast rights, commercial partnerships, and licensing and merchandising.

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