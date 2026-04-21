First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.0365 per share and revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FNWB opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.58. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNWB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Northwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNWB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Curt Queyrouze bought 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,655.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,155.70. This represents a 9.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 939,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 70,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Northwest Bank, the company delivers a full spectrum of community banking services to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses. Its operations are rooted in local decision-making and personalized client relationships, reflecting a community-oriented banking model.

On the retail side, First Northwest Bank offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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