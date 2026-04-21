Graco (GGG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7410 per share and revenue of $561.3460 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $593.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.99 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Graco Stock Up 0.4%

GGG opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 12,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $1,146,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $133,238.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,701. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tannin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Graco by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

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Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

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