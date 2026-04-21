KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $28.7560 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.7%

KREF stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 407.64, a current ratio of 407.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $437.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 72,566 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: KREF) is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

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