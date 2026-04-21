Brokerages Set Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $109.25

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Medtronic Trading Down 1.2%

Medtronic stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $79.93 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

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Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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