Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $237.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,654.88. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $179.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $161.70 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

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Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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