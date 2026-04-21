Grupo Mexico (GMBXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2206 per share and revenue of $5.6505 billion for the quarter.

Grupo Mexico Price Performance

GMBXF opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Grupo Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Grupo Mexico

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Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.

Further Reading

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